A peek at Triumph Group Inc. (TGI): Who has invested in It?

228 institutions hold shares in Triumph Group Inc. (TGI), with 901.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.64% while institutional investors hold 89.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.98M, and float is at 54.37M with Short Float at 6.43%. Institutions hold 88.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.38 million shares valued at $105.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.25% of the TGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.96 million shares valued at $87.37 million to account for 12.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.08 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $51.24 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.33% of the shares totaling 4.03 million with a market value of $50.61 million.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is 46.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.36 and a high of $19.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.36% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -53.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.38, the stock is 2.91% and 20.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 71.28% off its SMA200. TGI registered 171.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 177.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.06.

The stock witnessed a 13.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.92%, and is 11.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has around 9989 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $2.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.58. Profit margin for the company is -21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 321.56% and -5.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triumph Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $437.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.90% in year-over-year returns.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wick Peter K. A., the company’s EVP, Aerospace Structures. SEC filings show that Wick Peter K. A. sold 10,377 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $14.98 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229.0 shares.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) that is trading 101.78% up over the past 12 months and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) that is 103.30% higher over the same period. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 62.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.71% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.