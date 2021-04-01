Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Track to Reach $10.93 in a Year

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) is 35.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $8.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFMD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $10.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.01% off the consensus price target high of $12.76 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.06% higher than the price target low of $8.42 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.91, the stock is 10.38% and 22.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 7.77% at the moment leaves the stock 61.32% off its SMA200. AFMD registered 400.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.36.

The stock witnessed a 39.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.39%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has around 128 employees, a market worth around $852.38M and $26.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 427.33% and -8.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.40%).

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affimed N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $18.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 76.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 370.90% in year-over-year returns.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Affimed N.V. (AFMD), with 4.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.39% while institutional investors hold 63.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.03M, and float is at 82.40M with Short Float at 8.42%. Institutions hold 59.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.13 million shares valued at $35.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.24% of the AFMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.34 million shares valued at $31.09 million to account for 5.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 4.65 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $27.08 million, while 683 Capital Management LLC holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 4.29 million with a market value of $24.97 million.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is trading -12.97% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.18% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.4.