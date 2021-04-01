Air Industries Group (AIRI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Air Industries Group (AMEX: AIRI) is 19.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $2.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.67% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.67% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is -1.67% and -8.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 7.30% at the moment leaves the stock 12.82% off its SMA200. AIRI registered 38.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6247 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3410.

The stock witnessed a -8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.67%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.15% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) has around 159 employees, a market worth around $47.00M and $48.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.38. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.33% and -40.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Air Industries Group (AIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Industries Group (AIRI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Industries Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $14.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Air Industries Group (AIRI), with 6.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.85% while institutional investors hold 29.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.62M, and float is at 24.74M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 22.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.91 million shares valued at $1.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.86% of the AIRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc with 0.36 million shares valued at $0.44 million to account for 1.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.34 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $0.42 million, while Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 1.05% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Air Industries Group (AIRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richmond David S. ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Richmond David S. sold 34,662 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.19 per share for a total of $41373.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

Air Industries Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Richmond David S. (10% Owner) sold a total of 18,471 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $1.20 per share for $22112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the AIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Richmond David S. (10% Owner) disposed off 34,129 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $40893.0. The insider now directly holds 764,541 shares of Air Industries Group (AIRI).

Air Industries Group (AIRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Astronics Corporation (ATRO) that is trading 96.51% up over the past 12 months and CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) that is 101.78% higher over the same period. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is 83.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -89.15% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.