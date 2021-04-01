Analysts suggest Conformis Inc. (CFMS) could spike 67.0% in a year

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) is 50.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $1.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFMS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 50.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is -3.50% and -12.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 17.69% off its SMA200. CFMS registered 57.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0747 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8760.

The stock witnessed a -16.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.41%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 8.46% over the month.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $181.68M and $68.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.69% and -33.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conformis Inc. (CFMS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conformis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $13.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.40% in year-over-year returns.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Top Institutional Holders

64 institutions hold shares in Conformis Inc. (CFMS), with 6M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.29% while institutional investors hold 16.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.58M, and float is at 165.67M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 15.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.88 million shares valued at $3.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.22% of the CFMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Archon Capital Management LLC with 3.86 million shares valued at $2.55 million to account for 2.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.17 million shares representing 1.74% and valued at over $2.09 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $0.77 million.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Conformis Inc. (CFMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOWE ROBERT S ,the company’sCFO & TREASURER. SEC filings show that HOWE ROBERT S sold 11,206 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $1.19 per share for a total of $13335.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Conformis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Augusti Mark A (President & CEO) sold a total of 32,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $0.75 per share for $24127.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.25 million shares of the CFMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Augusti Mark A (President & CEO) disposed off 61,025 shares at an average price of $0.64 for $39160.0. The insider now directly holds 2,280,345 shares of Conformis Inc. (CFMS).

Conformis Inc. (CFMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DexCom Inc. (DXCM) that is trading 33.47% up over the past 12 months and Neogen Corporation (NEOG) that is 32.69% higher over the same period. Masimo Corporation (MASI) is 29.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 89.98% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.