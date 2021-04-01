Analysts suggest Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) could spike 54.61% in a year

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) is 273.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $32.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLPN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.61% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 54.61% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.71, the stock is 56.36% and 110.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 182.43% off its SMA200. DLPN registered 374.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 271.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.43.

The stock witnessed a 172.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 291.08%, and is -33.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.42% over the week and 20.80% over the month.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) has around 159 employees, a market worth around $112.10M and $24.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 548.30% and -60.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.20%).

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $6.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.71% while institutional investors hold 10.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.68M, and float is at 4.87M with Short Float at 7.12%. Institutions hold 8.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.33 million shares valued at $1.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.00% of the DLPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.38 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 48583.0 shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 4274.0 with a market value of $14531.0.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stanham Nicholas ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stanham Nicholas sold 1,624 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $3.22 per share for a total of $5224.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7443.0 shares.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Famadas Nelson (Director) bought a total of 681 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $0.73 per share for $500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2669.0 shares of the DLPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, Famadas Nelson (Director) disposed off 5 shares at an average price of $0.87 for $4.0. The insider now directly holds 1,988 shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN).