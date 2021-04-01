Analysts suggest Support.com Inc. (SPRT) could spike -53.0% in a year

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is 108.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $9.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -53.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -53.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.59, the stock is 44.20% and 74.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 4.08% at the moment leaves the stock 124.11% off its SMA200. SPRT registered 321.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 157.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8162 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2432.

The stock witnessed a 111.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.74%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.57% over the week and 13.52% over the month.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) has around 1231 employees, a market worth around $93.22M and $46.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 153.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 350.00% and -51.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Support.com Inc. (SPRT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Support.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.80% this year.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Support.com Inc. (SPRT), with 8.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.33% while institutional investors hold 123.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.24M, and float is at 15.19M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 70.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.89 million shares valued at $1.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.61% of the SPRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.89 million shares valued at $1.95 million to account for 4.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.4 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $0.89 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.90% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.38 million.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Support.com Inc. (SPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaffer Shelly B. ,the company’sEVP CFO. SEC filings show that Schaffer Shelly B. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Support.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Bloom Richard A (President and CEO) sold a total of 19,910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $1.66 per share for $33053.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the SPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Bloom Richard A (Director) acquired 644 shares at an average price of $1.22 for $786.0. The insider now directly holds 847,393 shares of Support.com Inc. (SPRT).

Support.com Inc. (SPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading 17.23% up over the past 12 months and Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is 97.04% higher over the same period. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is 109.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -913.15% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 21580.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.