Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Volatility At 5.53%, Should You Add A Position?

92 institutions hold shares in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), with 18.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.88% while institutional investors hold 31.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.31M, and float is at 63.55M with Short Float at 6.13%. Institutions hold 25.65% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 5.98 million shares valued at $21.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.25% of the ABUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.75 million shares valued at $9.75 million to account for 2.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Think Investments LP which holds 2.0 million shares representing 2.09% and valued at over $7.1 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.91% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $6.46 million.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) is -6.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $9.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABUS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 11.2% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.33, the stock is -5.01% and -13.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 5.71% at the moment leaves the stock -1.23% off its SMA200. ABUS registered 229.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7821 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6135.

The stock witnessed a -13.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.86%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $316.95M and $6.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 278.41% and -63.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (122.00%).

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $3.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 112.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 122.00% in year-over-year returns.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McElhaugh Michael J., the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that McElhaugh Michael J. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.31 million shares.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that McElhaugh Michael J. (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the ABUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 23, McElhaugh Michael J. (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.01 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,367,457 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS).

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is trading 285.58% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.62% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.63.