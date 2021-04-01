Are we looking at the next big move in ClearOne Inc. (CLRO)?

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) is 58.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $4.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLRO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is -2.58% and 7.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.27 million and changing 16.88% at the moment leaves the stock 40.67% off its SMA200. CLRO registered 114.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5844 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6160.

The stock witnessed a -4.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.59%, and is 5.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.63% over the week and 9.75% over the month.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $68.33M and $26.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.24% and -15.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.40%).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ClearOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.70% in year-over-year returns.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in ClearOne Inc. (CLRO), with 13.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.70% while institutional investors hold 28.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.00M, and float is at 5.68M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 8.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.47 million shares valued at $1.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.50% of the CLRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.35 million shares valued at $0.79 million to account for 1.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Essex Investment Management Co Inc which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.65% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.60% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.26 million.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BAGLEY EDWARD D ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAGLEY EDWARD D bought 6,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $14435.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.35 million shares.

ClearOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that BAGLEY EDWARD D (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,515 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $2.42 per share for $6096.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.34 million shares of the CLRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, BAGLEY EDWARD D (10% Owner) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.48 for $24750.0. The insider now directly holds 8,339,822 shares of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) that is 143.42% higher over the past 12 months. Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) is 81.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.95% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 24470.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.48.