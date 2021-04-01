Are we looking at the next big move in OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)?

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) is 117.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $6.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 25.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.19, the stock is 12.73% and 2.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 11.13% at the moment leaves the stock 96.52% off its SMA200. OCX registered 111.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 262.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.07.

The stock witnessed a 14.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.78%, and is 9.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.20% over the week and 13.08% over the month.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $474.11M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 351.30% and -21.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.50%).

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OncoCyte Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $840k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 600.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5,150.00% in year-over-year returns.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), with 9.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.46% while institutional investors hold 55.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.38M, and float is at 50.63M with Short Float at 4.15%. Institutions hold 50.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 14.72 million shares valued at $35.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.55% of the OCX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 6.28 million shares valued at $15.02 million to account for 7.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.5 million shares representing 3.94% and valued at over $8.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $6.47 million.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $4.79 per share for a total of $52702.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

OncoCyte Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $4.50 per share for $2.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.78 million shares of the OCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 1,460,280 shares at an average price of $3.42 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 16,176,484 shares of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX).

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX): Who are the competitors?

