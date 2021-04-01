Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AVGO Stock Is Going Next

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is 5.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $219.68 and a high of $495.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $456.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.5% off its average median price target of $520.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.06% off the consensus price target high of $580.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -9.1% lower than the price target low of $425.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $463.66, the stock is 0.75% and -0.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 19.11% off its SMA200. AVGO registered 95.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $467.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $418.88.

The stock witnessed a -3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.07%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $181.32B and $24.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.70 and Fwd P/E is 16.01. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.06% and -6.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadcom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.41 with sales reaching $6.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Top Institutional Holders

2,134 institutions hold shares in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), with 9.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.37% while institutional investors hold 84.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 407.00M, and float is at 396.59M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 82.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 38.89 million shares valued at $17.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.52% of the AVGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.77 million shares valued at $14.79 billion to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 32.96 million shares representing 8.07% and valued at over $14.43 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 7.95% of the shares totaling 32.47 million with a market value of $14.22 billion.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 195 insider transactions have happened at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 168 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by You Harry L. ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that You Harry L. sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $474.23 per share for a total of $47423.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1649.0 shares.

Broadcom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Kawwas Charlie B (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,890 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $469.29 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64660.0 shares of the AVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Spears Kirsten M. (VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $464.83 for $2.79 million. The insider now directly holds 43,032 shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).