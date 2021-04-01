Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) – The 70.73% Upside Potential Remains

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) is -22.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $2.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLRB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 46.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is -10.16% and -19.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 1.72% off its SMA200. CLRB registered 20.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9703 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7012.

The stock witnessed a -19.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.81%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 8.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 59.41% and -45.97% from its 52-week high.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.50% this year.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB), with 5.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.96% while institutional investors hold 50.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.50M, and float is at 40.70M with Short Float at 5.28%. Institutions hold 45.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Consonance Capital Management LP with over 4.07 million shares valued at $8.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.07% of the CLRB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sio Capital Management, LLC with 2.33 million shares valued at $4.85 million to account for 4.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SilverArc Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.77 million shares representing 3.51% and valued at over $3.69 million, while Maven Securities Limited holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $3.59 million.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CARUSO JAMES V ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that CARUSO JAMES V bought 5,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $1.70 per share for a total of $8659.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86401.0 shares.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Longcor Jarrod (Chief Business Officer) bought a total of 29,630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $1.35 per share for $40000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CLRB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, CARUSO JAMES V (President and CEO) acquired 37,037 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 81,301 shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB).