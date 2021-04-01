Check out this: Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) could be on the verge of a big rally

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is -6.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $273.73 and a high of $388.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $349.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.73% off its average median price target of $382.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.07% off the consensus price target high of $415.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -8.46% lower than the price target low of $325.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $352.48, the stock is 6.33% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 2.38% off its SMA200. COST registered 26.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $337.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $359.67.

The stock witnessed a 7.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.43%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 156000 employees, a market worth around $153.47B and $178.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.05 and Fwd P/E is 32.23. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.77% and -9.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.23 with sales reaching $42.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

2,865 institutions hold shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), with 964.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 70.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 443.13M, and float is at 441.99M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 69.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.95 million shares valued at $13.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.35% of the COST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 28.68 million shares valued at $10.81 billion to account for 6.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 17.16 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $6.47 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 12.02 million with a market value of $4.53 billion.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vachris Roland Michael ,the company’sExecutive VP. SEC filings show that Vachris Roland Michael sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $334.30 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15602.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that DECKER SUSAN L (Director) sold a total of 694 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $363.35 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18746.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, DECKER SUSAN L (Director) disposed off 1,199 shares at an average price of $366.48 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 19,440 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 34.18% up over the past 12 months and Five Below Inc. (FIVE) that is 171.09% higher over the same period. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is 380.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.56% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.