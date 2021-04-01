ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Volatility At 5.71%, Should You Add A Position?

276 institutions hold shares in ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI), with 16.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.72% while institutional investors hold 107.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.25M, and float is at 52.93M with Short Float at 7.08%. Institutions hold 82.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.38 million shares valued at $642.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.91% of the CCXI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 6.15 million shares valued at $380.73 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.8 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $297.51 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 6.86% of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $295.76 million.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) is -17.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.42 and a high of $70.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCXI stock was last observed hovering at around $49.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.3% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.66% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.24, the stock is -7.44% and -14.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -10.32% off its SMA200. CCXI registered 27.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.19.

The stock witnessed a -23.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.67%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $3.58B and $64.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.93% and -27.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.50%).

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChemoCentryx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $7.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.00% in year-over-year returns.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parker Geoffrey M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Parker Geoffrey M. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $56.38 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12690.0 shares.

ChemoCentryx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Parker Geoffrey M. (Director) sold a total of 1,910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $60.20 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42690.0 shares of the CCXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Edwards Thomas A. (Director) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $70.06 for $77063.0. The insider now directly holds 119,857 shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI).

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -11.51% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 25.33% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 42.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.87% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.9.