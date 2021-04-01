CLEU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Now

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) is 4.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.19 and a high of $10.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLEU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is 2.97% and -0.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.6 million and changing 9.84% at the moment leaves the stock -16.95% off its SMA200. CLEU registered a loss of -30.69% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1382 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8837.

The stock witnessed a 2.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.77%, and is 7.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.62% over the week and 14.37% over the month.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $19.70M and $5.65M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.02% and -61.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.90% this year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), with 3.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.18% while institutional investors hold 0.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.37M, and float is at 2.71M with Short Float at 8.06%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 448.0 shares valued at $1729.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the CLEU Shares outstanding.