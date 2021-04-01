Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is 0.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.41 and a high of $69.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPNG stock was last observed hovering at around $48.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $49.35, the stock is 7.28% and 7.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.02 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 7.28% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.00.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $84.97B and $11.97B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.17% and -28.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.30% this year.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Coupang Inc. (CPNG), with 49.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.60% while institutional investors hold 45.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.72B, and float is at 827.79M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 24.18% of the Float.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by You Harry L. ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that You Harry L. bought 28,571 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Coupang Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Jett Lydia (Director) bought a total of 28,571 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $35.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28571.0 shares of the CPNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Kim Bom Suk (CEO and Chairman) disposed off 1,200,000 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $42.0 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Coupang Inc. (CPNG).