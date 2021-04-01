CSIQ Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Now

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is -3.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.58 and a high of $67.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSIQ stock was last observed hovering at around $48.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.22% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.89% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.63, the stock is 11.69% and -3.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 29.63% off its SMA200. CSIQ registered 211.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.79.

The stock witnessed a 3.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.24%, and is 10.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has around 13478 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $3.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.34 and Fwd P/E is 13.29. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 240.40% and -26.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 62.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.70% in year-over-year returns.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Top Institutional Holders

280 institutions hold shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), with 14.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.67% while institutional investors hold 70.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.75M, and float is at 45.07M with Short Float at 13.22%. Institutions hold 53.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.82 million shares valued at $349.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.49% of the CSIQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 3.47 million shares valued at $177.84 million to account for 5.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.54 million shares representing 2.59% and valued at over $78.73 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $63.85 million.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading 907.68% up over the past 12 months and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) that is 180.74% higher over the same period. First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is 142.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.17% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.