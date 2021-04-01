Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) – The 46.0% Upside Potential Remains

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) is -30.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.06 and a high of $25.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCTH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.86% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.25% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 37.9% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.42, the stock is -31.55% and -33.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.25 million and changing -23.71% at the moment leaves the stock -11.54% off its SMA200. DCTH registered -0.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.50.

The stock witnessed a -35.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.51%, and is -27.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.29% over the week and 9.13% over the month.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $77.25M and $1.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.05. Distance from 52-week low is 104.95% and -50.68% from its 52-week high.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delcath Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1 with sales reaching $400k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH), with 313.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.61% while institutional investors hold 41.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.22M, and float is at 5.02M with Short Float at 7.85%. Institutions hold 38.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 0.5 million shares valued at $8.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.15% of the DCTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SilverArc Capital Management, LLC with 0.35 million shares valued at $6.3 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.25 million shares representing 6.02% and valued at over $4.44 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $3.03 million.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MICHEL GERARD J ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MICHEL GERARD J bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $13.25 per share for a total of $99375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

Delcath Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Purpura John (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $12.68 per share for $20288.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14713.0 shares of the DCTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, SALAMON STEVEN A J (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $12.11 for $30280.0. The insider now directly holds 189,500 shares of Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH).