First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

326 institutions hold shares in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN), with 5.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.18% while institutional investors hold 59.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.06M, and float is at 135.95M with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 57.31% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.55 million shares valued at $562.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.93% of the FFIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.65 million shares valued at $457.44 million to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 5.18 million shares representing 3.64% and valued at over $187.4 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 4.82 million with a market value of $174.19 million.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) is 29.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.44 and a high of $51.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $47.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.57% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -37.44% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.73, the stock is -2.63% and 5.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 34.33% off its SMA200. FFIN registered 74.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.03.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.08%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $6.42B and $364.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.98 and Fwd P/E is 33.72. Profit margin for the company is 55.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.36% and -9.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $125.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.10% in year-over-year returns.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRIDWELL TUCKER S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRIDWELL TUCKER S sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $42.61 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Nickles Robert Clark Jr (Director) bought a total of 213 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $39.15 per share for $8339.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62034.0 shares of the FFIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Edwards Murray Hamilton (Director) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $35.07 for $3507.0. The insider now directly holds 38,484 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN).

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading 205.07% up over the past 12 months and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) that is 55.21% higher over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is 94.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.96% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.25.