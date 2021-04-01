Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

207 institutions hold shares in Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), with 3.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.79% while institutional investors hold 92.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.02M, and float is at 94.21M with Short Float at 9.53%. Institutions hold 89.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.63 million shares valued at $122.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.49% of the HLIT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.28 million shares valued at $112.94 million to account for 15.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Scopia Capital Management LP which holds 9.69 million shares representing 9.61% and valued at over $71.63 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.24% of the shares totaling 6.29 million with a market value of $46.51 million.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 6.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.49 and a high of $8.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLIT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.53% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.84, the stock is -2.51% and -1.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 19.06% off its SMA200. HLIT registered 36.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.07.

The stock witnessed a -4.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.69%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has around 1169 employees, a market worth around $771.06M and $378.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.08. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.42% and -8.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.10%).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmonic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $102.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -356.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.30% in year-over-year returns.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARSHMAN PATRICK, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that HARSHMAN PATRICK sold 106,502 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $8.14 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

Harmonic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Ben-Natan Nimrod (SVP & GM, Cable Access) sold a total of 59,520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $7.97 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the HLIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Ben-Natan Nimrod (SVP & GM, Cable Access) disposed off 40,480 shares at an average price of $7.93 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 436,400 shares of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Belden Inc. (BDC) that is trading 22.98% up over the past 12 months and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) that is 127.10% higher over the same period. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is 68.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.58% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.94.