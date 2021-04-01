Here are the top Institutional holders of Guess’ Inc. (GES) shares

215 institutions hold shares in Guess’ Inc. (GES), with 25.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.82% while institutional investors hold 117.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.79M, and float is at 38.26M with Short Float at 14.89%. Institutions hold 70.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.41 million shares valued at $212.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.79% of the GES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.95 million shares valued at $134.61 million to account for 9.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.52 million shares representing 7.11% and valued at over $102.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 4.08 million with a market value of $92.33 million.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is 3.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $28.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GES stock was last observed hovering at around $23.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.67% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.08% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.50, the stock is -6.93% and -5.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 40.60% off its SMA200. GES registered 247.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.36.

The stock witnessed a -7.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.30%, and is 6.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $2.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.12. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 319.64% and -16.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guess’ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $378.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 454.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.40% in year-over-year returns.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALBERINI CARLOS, the company’s CEO and Director. SEC filings show that ALBERINI CARLOS bought 83,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $12.05 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Guess’ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 16 that ALBERINI CARLOS (CEO and Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 16 and was made at $10.17 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the GES stock.

Guess’ Inc. (GES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading 35.30% up over the past 12 months and Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is 37.88% higher over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is 146.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.91% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.61.