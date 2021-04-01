Here are the top Institutional holders of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) shares

204 institutions hold shares in SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT), with 42.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.88% while institutional investors hold 82.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.65M, and float is at 94.29M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 60.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookside Equity Partners, LLC with over 22.48 million shares valued at $466.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.79% of the SLQT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 8.84 million shares valued at $183.45 million to account for 5.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.57 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $177.87 million, while Soros Fund Management LLC holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 5.56 million with a market value of $115.28 million.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) is 42.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.76 and a high of $32.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLQT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.34% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.3% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.51, the stock is 6.39% and 9.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 4.79% at the moment leaves the stock 30.27% off its SMA200. SLQT registered a gain of 45.58% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.05.

The stock witnessed a 3.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.46%, and is 10.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $772.49M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.98. Distance from 52-week low is 87.25% and -9.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SelectQuote Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $260.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 76.00% year-over-year.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 114 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Souan Ryan, the company’s . SEC filings show that Souan Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $28.13 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39000.0 shares.

SelectQuote Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that SQ Co-investors LLC (Member of 10% owner group) sold a total of 513,530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $26.47 per share for $13.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.89 million shares of the SLQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, GRANT W THOMAS II (Director) disposed off 2,000,000 shares at an average price of $27.50 for $55.0 million. The insider now directly holds 694,744 shares of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT).