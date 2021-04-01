Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)

1,060 institutions hold shares in Aptiv PLC (APTV), with 1.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 97.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.06M, and float is at 268.69M with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 97.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.08 million shares valued at $3.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.89% of the APTV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 22.25 million shares valued at $2.9 billion to account for 8.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.2 million shares representing 8.22% and valued at over $2.76 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 10.64 million with a market value of $1.39 billion.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is 5.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.04 and a high of $160.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APTV stock was last observed hovering at around $137.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.05% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -83.87% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.90, the stock is -5.44% and -5.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 24.62% off its SMA200. APTV registered 180.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $148.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.86.

The stock witnessed a -10.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.68%, and is -1.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has around 151000 employees, a market worth around $37.84B and $13.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.38 and Fwd P/E is 27.62. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.40% and -13.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptiv PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $3.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.80% in year-over-year returns.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by De Vos Glen W., the company’s SVP & CTO. SEC filings show that De Vos Glen W. sold 2,056 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $146.23 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59700.0 shares.

Aptiv PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Massaro Joseph R (CFO and SVP, Business Ops) sold a total of 4,317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $96.91 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the APTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, SHERBIN DAVID M (SVP, GC & Secretary) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 87,920 shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV).

Aptiv PLC (APTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 154.17% up over the past 12 months and Gentex Corporation (GNTX) that is 60.97% higher over the same period. Magna International Inc. (MGA) is 175.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.96% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.