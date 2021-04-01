Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS)

829 institutions hold shares in CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), with 1.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 92.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 288.94M, and float is at 287.23M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 91.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.82 million shares valued at $2.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.03% of the CMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.72 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 21.42 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 15.61 million with a market value of $952.67 million.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is 0.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.35 and a high of $67.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMS stock was last observed hovering at around $61.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.49% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.76% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.22, the stock is 5.26% and 6.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 1.53% off its SMA200. CMS registered 4.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.12.

The stock witnessed a 11.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.48%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has around 8148 employees, a market worth around $17.74B and $6.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.33 and Fwd P/E is 20.01. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.94% and -9.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CMS Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $2.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.80% in year-over-year returns.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brossoit Jean-Francois, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Brossoit Jean-Francois sold 3,010 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $57.21 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55660.0 shares.

CMS Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Brossoit Jean-Francois (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $62.25 per share for $99600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46070.0 shares of the CMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, Brossoit Jean-Francois (Senior Vice President) disposed off 1,620 shares at an average price of $61.66 for $99894.0. The insider now directly holds 47,670 shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 11.71% up over the past 12 months and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is 10.30% higher over the same period. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is 12.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.39% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.