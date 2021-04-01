Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB)

269 institutions hold shares in Cubic Corporation (CUB), with 281.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 93.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.56M, and float is at 31.47M with Short Float at 6.39%. Institutions hold 92.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.09 million shares valued at $315.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.02% of the CUB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.4 million shares valued at $210.93 million to account for 10.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.22 million shares representing 10.13% and valued at over $199.53 million, while River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 5.79% of the shares totaling 1.84 million with a market value of $114.05 million.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) is 20.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.01 and a high of $78.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUB stock was last observed hovering at around $76.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.75% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.57% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.53% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.57, the stock is 4.06% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 29.21% off its SMA200. CUB registered 80.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.25.

The stock witnessed a 7.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.25%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 1.08% over the month.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 587.17 and Fwd P/E is 19.74. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.47% and -4.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Cubic Corporation (CUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cubic Corporation (CUB) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cubic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $332.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Cubic Corporation (CUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Norris Steven John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Norris Steven John sold 579 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 01 at a price of $57.54 per share for a total of $33316.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8801.0 shares.

Cubic Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that Hamby Janice M. (Director) sold a total of 65 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $57.54 per share for $3740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8158.0 shares of the CUB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, Hageman Hilary (SVP, General Counsel, & Sec) disposed off 299 shares at an average price of $57.54 for $17204.0. The insider now directly holds 681 shares of Cubic Corporation (CUB).

Cubic Corporation (CUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CAE Inc. (CAE) that is trading 125.75% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 9.01% higher over the same period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is 97.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.35% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.86.