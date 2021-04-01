Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG)

1,321 institutions hold shares in PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), with 627.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 81.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.40M, and float is at 235.21M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 81.51% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.13 million shares valued at $3.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.34% of the PPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.33 million shares valued at $2.79 billion to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 17.44 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $2.52 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 10.65 million with a market value of $1.54 billion.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is 4.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.01 and a high of $156.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPG stock was last observed hovering at around $152.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.53% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.78% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -8.1% lower than the price target low of $139.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $150.26, the stock is 2.05% and 5.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 14.60% off its SMA200. PPG registered 79.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $142.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $139.46.

The stock witnessed a 6.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.15%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has around 46900 employees, a market worth around $35.03B and $13.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.87 and Fwd P/E is 18.16. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.62% and -4.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PPG Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.56 with sales reaching $3.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaupp William E, the company’s VP and Controller (PAO). SEC filings show that Schaupp William E sold 3,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $134.66 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2183.0 shares.

PPG Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that MCGARRY MICHAEL H (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold a total of 81,022 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $133.65 per share for $10.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the PPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, KNAVISH TIMOTHY M (Executive Vice President) disposed off 15,300 shares at an average price of $120.69 for $1.85 million. The insider now directly holds 14,023 shares of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG).

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 111.83% up over the past 12 months and Owens Corning (OC) that is 137.28% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.9% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.77.