Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)

226 institutions hold shares in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), with 107.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.94% while institutional investors hold 15.55% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 11.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lsv Asset Management with over 7.04 million shares valued at $38.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.82% of the PSEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Legal & General Group PLC with 2.69 million shares valued at $14.55 million to account for 0.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 2.42 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $13.12 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 2.41 million with a market value of $13.04 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is 41.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.67 and a high of $8.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -33.39% off the consensus price target high of $5.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -33.39% lower than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.67, the stock is 1.26% and 7.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 35.11% off its SMA200. PSEC registered 80.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.96.

The stock witnessed a 3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.96%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.37 and Fwd P/E is 11.98. Distance from 52-week low is 108.71% and -4.48% from its 52-week high.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is a “Sell”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $151.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stark Eugene S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stark Eugene S bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $5.10 per share for a total of $12750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46000.0 shares.