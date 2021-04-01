International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:IFF Stock Is Going Next

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is 28.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.80 and a high of $143.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IFF stock was last observed hovering at around $139.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $151.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.88% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -18.31% lower than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.61, the stock is 2.58% and 6.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 14.46% off its SMA200. IFF registered 36.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.51.

The stock witnessed a 1.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.73%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $34.47B and $5.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.90 and Fwd P/E is 21.32. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.23% and -2.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.54 with sales reaching $2.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 118.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 81.20% in year-over-year returns.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Top Institutional Holders

873 institutions hold shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), with 293.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 48.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 248.85M, and float is at 224.21M with Short Float at 5.53%. Institutions hold 48.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Winder Investment Pte Ltd with over 24.13 million shares valued at $2.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.70% of the IFF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.73 million shares valued at $1.17 billion to account for 4.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.08 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $1.1 billion, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 3.17% of the shares totaling 7.88 million with a market value of $857.57 million.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIRZAYANTZ NICOLAS ,the company’sGroup President Fragrance. SEC filings show that MIRZAYANTZ NICOLAS sold 156 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $118.04 per share for a total of $18414.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32452.0 shares.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading 646.09% up over the past 12 months and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is 82.53% higher over the same period. W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) is 68.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.82% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.16.