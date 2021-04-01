Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Volatility At 14.65%, Should You Add A Position?

99 institutions hold shares in Intevac Inc. (IVAC), with 786.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.27% while institutional investors hold 76.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.86M, and float is at 23.07M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 73.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 4.95 million shares valued at $35.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.55% of the IVAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 1.73 million shares valued at $12.49 million to account for 7.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.7 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $12.28 million, while Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. holds 6.57% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $11.41 million.

Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) is -0.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $7.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVAC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is 17.06% and 9.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.74 million and changing 31.68% at the moment leaves the stock 17.11% off its SMA200. IVAC registered 74.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.29.

The stock witnessed a 10.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.32%, and is 28.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.65% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $167.10M and $97.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 178.75 and Fwd P/E is 22.34. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.71% and -10.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intevac Inc. (IVAC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intevac Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $16.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.40% in year-over-year returns.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Intevac Inc. (IVAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JUSTYN TIMOTHY, the company’s EVP & General Manager,. SEC filings show that JUSTYN TIMOTHY sold 9,683 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $7.50 per share for a total of $72622.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Intevac Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that JUSTYN TIMOTHY (EVP & General Manager,) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $5.55 per share for $55500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97554.0 shares of the IVAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, JUSTYN TIMOTHY (EVP & General Manager,) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.85 for $58500.0. The insider now directly holds 107,554 shares of Intevac Inc. (IVAC).

Intevac Inc. (IVAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 171.72% up over the past 12 months. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is 60.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.16% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.34.