Is Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) a good stock to buy now?

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is 112.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $6.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -75.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.25, the stock is -4.99% and 0.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing 3.35% at the moment leaves the stock 95.25% off its SMA200. ETM registered 207.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 224.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.22.

The stock witnessed a 6.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 114.29%, and is 4.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 8.43% over the month.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) has around 3524 employees, a market worth around $731.27M and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.00. Profit margin for the company is -22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 600.00% and -17.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entercom Communications Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $244.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.70% in year-over-year returns.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM), with 25.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.31% while institutional investors hold 59.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.02M, and float is at 108.65M with Short Float at 6.94%. Institutions hold 48.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.91 million shares valued at $22.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.50% of the ETM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lsv Asset Management with 6.86 million shares valued at $16.94 million to account for 5.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.82 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $14.37 million, while Hein Park Capital Management LP holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 3.97 million with a market value of $9.82 million.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRAMER LOUISE C ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KRAMER LOUISE C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $6.10 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Entercom Communications Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Schmaeling Richard J (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 55,676 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $6.08 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the ETM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, FIELD JOSEPH M (Chairman Emeritus) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $2.57 for $2.57 million. The insider now directly holds 13,151,336 shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM).

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading 241.82% up over the past 12 months and Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) that is -20.57% lower over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.27% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.54.