Is G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) a good stock to buy now?

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) is 33.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.43 and a high of $37.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTHX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.15% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 31.26% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.06, the stock is 8.84% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 30.69% off its SMA200. GTHX registered 118.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.46.

The stock witnessed a 2.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.42%, and is 17.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $45.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 155.14% and -35.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.60%).

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.06 with sales reaching $770k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.00% year-over-year.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Top Institutional Holders

198 institutions hold shares in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX), with 4.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.09% while institutional investors hold 81.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.05M, and float is at 33.81M with Short Float at 22.65%. Institutions hold 72.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.89 million shares valued at $52.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.90% of the GTHX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 2.58 million shares valued at $46.41 million to account for 6.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.1 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $37.7 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $30.01 million.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malik Rajesh ,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Malik Rajesh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $21.94 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43300.0 shares.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Malik Rajesh (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $22.95 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43300.0 shares of the GTHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Velleca Mark A. (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $26.02 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 41,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX).

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 33.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.85% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.45.