Koss Corporation (KOSS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) is 553.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $127.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $22.49, the stock is -0.73% and 9.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 233.87% off its SMA200. KOSS registered 2484.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 869.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.99.

The stock witnessed a 38.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 553.78%, and is 36.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.08% over the week and 23.49% over the month.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $209.16M and $18.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 239.26. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2705.29% and -82.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Koss Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -252.20% this year.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Koss Corporation (KOSS), with 5.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 78.20% while institutional investors hold 43.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.41M, and float is at 1.56M with Short Float at 42.95%. Institutions hold 9.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Minerva Advisors LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.76% of the KOSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.52 million to account for 2.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 79661.0 shares representing 1.05% and valued at over $0.27 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.77% of the shares totaling 58835.0 with a market value of $0.2 million.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Koss Corporation (KOSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOSS MICHAEL J ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that KOSS MICHAEL J sold 4,122 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $29.99 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37000.0 shares.

Koss Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that KOSS JOHN C JR (Vice President – Sales) sold a total of 29,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $28.57 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the KOSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, KOSS MICHAEL J (President and CEO) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $35.49 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 41,122 shares of Koss Corporation (KOSS).

Koss Corporation (KOSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is trading 568.77% up over the past 12 months and Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) that is 43.26% higher over the same period. IntriCon Corporation (IIN) is 117.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 56.81% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.