Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) is 168.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YVR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.95% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is 40.13% and 73.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 113.41 million and changing 22.16% at the moment leaves the stock 131.51% off its SMA200. YVR registered 52.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 195.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5779 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8951.

The stock witnessed a 136.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 157.06%, and is -2.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.63% over the week and 31.76% over the month.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $64.65M and $0.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 229.92% and -44.13% from its 52-week high.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.15% while institutional investors hold 5.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.01M, and float is at 8.61M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 4.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is J. Goldman & Co., L.P. with over 0.55 million shares valued at $0.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.93% of the YVR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 23413.0 shares valued at $36526.0 to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 19900.0 shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $31045.0, while Barclays PLC holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 11599.0 with a market value of $18095.0.