New Big Money Means FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

663 institutions hold shares in FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 95.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.12M, and float is at 129.92M with Short Float at 3.83%. Institutions hold 93.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.17 million shares valued at $620.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.80% of the FLIR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.47 million shares valued at $327.43 million to account for 5.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 4.94 million shares representing 3.76% and valued at over $216.4 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 4.58 million with a market value of $200.66 million.

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) is 28.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.01 and a high of $56.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLIR stock was last observed hovering at around $56.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.84% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.57% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.47, the stock is 2.88% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 30.52% off its SMA200. FLIR registered 77.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.18.

The stock witnessed a 4.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.20%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) has around 4265 employees, a market worth around $7.39B and $1.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.05 and Fwd P/E is 21.94. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.17% and 0.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FLIR Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $457.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MACDONALD ANGUS L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MACDONALD ANGUS L sold 49,306 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $55.53 per share for a total of $2.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32835.0 shares.

FLIR Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that CARTER JOHN D (Director) sold a total of 10,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $54.73 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47097.0 shares of the FLIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, WYNNE STEVEN E (Director) disposed off 10,200 shares at an average price of $54.44 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 28,486 shares of FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR).

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 60.92% up over the past 12 months. Cubic Corporation (CUB) is 80.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.39% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.99.