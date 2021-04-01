New Big Money Means Okta Inc. (OKTA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

987 institutions hold shares in Okta Inc. (OKTA), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 83.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.18M, and float is at 119.78M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 82.21% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.04 million shares valued at $2.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.97% of the OKTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.51 million shares valued at $2.42 billion to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 9.28 million shares representing 7.54% and valued at over $2.36 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 7.25% of the shares totaling 8.93 million with a market value of $2.27 billion.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is -13.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.50 and a high of $294.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OKTA stock was last observed hovering at around $213.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.88% off its average median price target of $272.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.52% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 6.2% higher than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $220.43, the stock is -0.54% and -12.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 3.22% at the moment leaves the stock -4.22% off its SMA200. OKTA registered 80.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $244.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $240.75.

The stock witnessed a -14.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.79%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) has around 2806 employees, a market worth around $29.63B and $835.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.94% and -25.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Okta Inc. (OKTA) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Okta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $238.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.30% year-over-year.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Okta Inc. (OKTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 78 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOUREY MICHAEL R, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that KOUREY MICHAEL R sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $221.86 per share for a total of $4.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Okta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that KRAMER CHRISTOPHER K (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,541 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $228.81 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6587.0 shares of the OKTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Kerrest Jacques Frederic disposed off 6,276 shares at an average price of $228.81 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 15,468 shares of Okta Inc. (OKTA).

Okta Inc. (OKTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 37.69% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is 16.14% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.39% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.