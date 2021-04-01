New Big Money Means Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

677 institutions hold shares in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), with 777.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 101.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.49M, and float is at 76.03M with Short Float at 7.72%. Institutions hold 100.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.65 million shares valued at $778.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.98% of the WSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.61 million shares valued at $775.26 million to account for 9.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.62 million shares representing 8.64% and valued at over $673.83 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.78% of the shares totaling 5.96 million with a market value of $607.16 million.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is 75.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.54 and a high of $185.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSM stock was last observed hovering at around $184.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.8% off its average median price target of $157.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.17% off the consensus price target high of $187.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -79.2% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $179.20, the stock is 17.94% and 29.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 68.19% off its SMA200. WSM registered 321.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $142.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.11.

The stock witnessed a 32.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.71%, and is 8.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has around 11600 employees, a market worth around $13.22B and $6.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.81 and Fwd P/E is 17.97. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 390.42% and -3.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.75 with sales reaching $1.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.70% in year-over-year returns.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ross Ryan, the company’s PRESIDENT WS BRAND. SEC filings show that Ross Ryan sold 4,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $180.00 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10860.0 shares.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Benson Marta (PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $180.29 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23627.0 shares of the WSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Bellos Alex (PRESIDENT WEST ELM BRAND) disposed off 7,669 shares at an average price of $177.80 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 13,187 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 493.81% up over the past 12 months and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) that is 170.16% higher over the same period. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is 592.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.11% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.74.