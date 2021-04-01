Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Volatility At 5.87%, Should You Add A Position?

258 institutions hold shares in Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.95% while institutional investors hold 90.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.31M, and float is at 97.77M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 88.47% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.99 million shares valued at $135.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.11% of the OII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.88 million shares valued at $86.51 million to account for 10.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.54 million shares representing 10.61% and valued at over $83.77 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 4.3 million with a market value of $34.15 million.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is 43.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $15.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OII stock was last observed hovering at around $11.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -128.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.42, the stock is -11.64% and 1.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 56.90% off its SMA200. OII registered 288.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 223.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.95.

The stock witnessed a -7.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.75%, and is 2.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $1.83B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 366.12% and -25.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.00%).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $428.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.10% in year-over-year returns.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCEVOY M KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCEVOY M KEVIN sold 38,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $14.13 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Oceaneering International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that MCEVOY M KEVIN (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $14.80 per share for $88800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the OII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, MCEVOY M KEVIN (Director) disposed off 68,539 shares at an average price of $14.50 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 159,909 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is trading 207.93% up over the past 12 months and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) that is 422.84% higher over the same period. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is 650.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.2% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.