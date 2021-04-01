Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: Puxin Limited (NEW), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Humana Inc. (HUM)

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares are -31.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.00% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -15.07% and -43.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the NEW stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.08. The forecasts give the Puxin Limited stock a price target range of $88.41 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $65.01. The two limits represent an upside potential of 95.39% or 93.72%.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) gained 1.26% to $2.41 in the recent trading session. Its fifty-two-week range was $1.00-$7.00. The total market ‎capitalization remained $212,994,304. Its last 5-day performance was 24.17%. In its share capital, ‎the company has 89,493,405 outstanding shares.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, ‎mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set up to ‎provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden ‎on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.‎

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived ‎from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers. ‎

‎The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both ‎accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its ‎customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.‎

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), on the other hand, is trading around $418.56 with a market cap of $53.17B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $477.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $21.52 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Humana Inc. (HUM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HUM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.19 billion. This represented 83.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $19.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.86 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $34.97 billion from $38.48 billion over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $12.55 billion while total current assets were at $23.64 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.64 billion, significantly higher than the $5.28 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.67 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 150 times at Humana Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 72 times and accounting for 251,578 shares. Insider sales totaled 262,263 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 78 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 318.29k shares after the latest sales, with 39.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.90% with a share float percentage of 127.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humana Inc. having a total of 1,259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.97 million shares worth more than $4.91 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.17 billion and represent 7.88% of shares outstanding.