Positives for MPLX LP (MPLX) as stock gains in recent trading

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is 18.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.07 and a high of $26.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPLX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 1.42% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.63, the stock is -0.17% and 4.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 24.82% off its SMA200. MPLX registered 120.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.56.

The stock witnessed a 3.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.10%, and is 2.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

MPLX LP (MPLX) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $26.07B and $7.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.59. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.40% and -4.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

MPLX LP (MPLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MPLX LP (MPLX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MPLX LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $2.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 113.60% in year-over-year returns.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Top Institutional Holders

334 institutions hold shares in MPLX LP (MPLX), with 649.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.64% while institutional investors hold 77.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.04B, and float is at 387.99M with Short Float at 4.59%. Institutions hold 28.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 67.92 million shares valued at $1.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.55% of the MPLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 22.81 million shares valued at $493.89 million to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 20.34 million shares representing 1.96% and valued at over $440.37 million, while Alps Advisors Inc. holds 1.94% of the shares totaling 20.11 million with a market value of $435.38 million.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at MPLX LP (MPLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Floerke Gregory Scott ,the company’sCOO and Exec. VP. SEC filings show that Floerke Gregory Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $62500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76405.0 shares.

MPLX LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Floerke Gregory Scott (COO and Exec. VP) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $23.00 per share for $57500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79083.0 shares of the MPLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Floerke Gregory Scott (COO and Exec. VP) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $52500.0. The insider now directly holds 81,583 shares of MPLX LP (MPLX).

MPLX LP (MPLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -13.07% down over the past 12 months and NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is 98.95% higher over the same period. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is 36.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.07% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 18.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.69.