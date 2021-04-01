Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) down -31.06% since start of the year

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) is -31.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.02 and a high of $15.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYRS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 42.46% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.48, the stock is -11.90% and -26.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -27.37% off its SMA200. SYRS registered 26.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.75.

The stock witnessed a -18.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.51%, and is -8.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.61% over the week and 10.88% over the month.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $473.18M and $15.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.00% and -52.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.90%).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $2.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.90% year-over-year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), with 3.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.90% while institutional investors hold 89.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.64M, and float is at 56.72M with Short Float at 8.60%. Institutions hold 85.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 9.04 million shares valued at $98.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.67% of the SYRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.64 million shares valued at $72.05 million to account for 10.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC which holds 5.79 million shares representing 9.39% and valued at over $62.77 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 7.11% of the shares totaling 4.38 million with a market value of $47.54 million.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olson Eric R ,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Olson Eric R sold 3,628 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $9.47 per share for a total of $34372.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Young Richard A (Director) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $12.05 per share for $45188.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the SYRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Young Richard A (Director) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $13.04 for $48900.0. The insider now directly holds 325,461 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading 12.72% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.41% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.27.