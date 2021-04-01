These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) is -27.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $3.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 65.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -1.77% and -22.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 4.52% at the moment leaves the stock -26.86% off its SMA200. AGRX registered 11.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5556 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8753.

The stock witnessed a -19.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.78%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $181.42M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.86% and -46.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.70%).

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $820k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3,822.60% year-over-year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), with 967.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 52.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.47M, and float is at 67.10M with Short Float at 5.83%. Institutions hold 51.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 15.92 million shares valued at $45.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.17% of the AGRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.12 million shares valued at $14.7 million to account for 5.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.37 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $12.55 million, while Investor AB holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 3.51 million with a market value of $10.07 million.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Butch Jason ,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Butch Jason bought 1,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $1.99 per share for a total of $2702.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Butch Jason (Principal Accounting Officer) bought a total of 8,642 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $2.01 per share for $17370.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18642.0 shares of the AGRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Reilly Dennis (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.05 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 156,306 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX).

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) that is trading 26.42% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 25.33% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 17.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.9% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.