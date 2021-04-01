These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is 106.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.47 and a high of $41.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNFI stock was last observed hovering at around $33.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.39% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -93.76% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $32.94, the stock is -2.73% and 11.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 58.39% off its SMA200. UNFI registered 258.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.62.

The stock witnessed a 18.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.17%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has around 28300 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $27.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.40 and Fwd P/E is 9.53. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 288.90% and -20.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $6.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 91.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.14M, and float is at 55.09M with Short Float at 19.07%. Institutions hold 90.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.62 million shares valued at $137.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.31% of the UNFI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.05 million shares valued at $96.64 million to account for 10.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.1 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $65.4 million, while Kiltearn Partners LLP holds 6.57% of the shares totaling 3.7 million with a market value of $59.06 million.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TESTA CHRISTOPHER P. ,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that TESTA CHRISTOPHER P. sold 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29992.0 shares.

United Natural Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Benedict Danielle (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 15,152 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $39.51 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8912.0 shares of the UNFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Green Paul Scott (President, Fresh) disposed off 19,770 shares at an average price of $39.12 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 13,180 shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is trading 67.89% up over the past 12 months and AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is 63.21% higher over the same period. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is 202.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.55% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.66.