These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) is 218.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.39 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAFU stock was last observed hovering at around $8.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.23%.

Currently trading at $12.50, the stock is 117.18% and 116.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75.04 million and changing 51.15% at the moment leaves the stock 159.76% off its SMA200. WAFU registered 662.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 282.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.65.

The stock witnessed a 143.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 173.52%, and is 133.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 63.88% over the week and 24.08% over the month.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $20.50M and $5.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 799.28% and -40.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.20% this year.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU), with 3.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.04% while institutional investors hold 3.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.38M, and float is at 1.18M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 0.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 22929.0 shares valued at $90110.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.52% of the WAFU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 12900.0 shares valued at $50697.0 to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding.