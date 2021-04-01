Things appear to be looking up for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $11.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALTO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.51% off the consensus price target high of $20.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.43, the stock is -10.84% and -18.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 7.74% at the moment leaves the stock 1.20% off its SMA200. ALTO registered 1988.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.79.

The stock witnessed a -23.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.57%, and is -5.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 10.66% over the month.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $374.89M and $897.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.31. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2220.51% and -52.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $252.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.00% in year-over-year returns.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO), with 4.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.55% while institutional investors hold 39.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.49M, and float is at 59.76M with Short Float at 12.55%. Institutions hold 36.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with over 5.64 million shares valued at $30.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.71% of the ALTO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.8 million shares valued at $26.06 million to account for 6.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.04 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $16.51 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 2.17 million with a market value of $11.8 million.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones William L ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jones William L sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $5.98 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Alto Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Sneed James R (CCO and VP) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $6.01 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ALTO stock.