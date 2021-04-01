What should you know before buying stock in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is 2.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.47 and a high of $34.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -4.55% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.32, the stock is 0.22% and 0.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 2.18% off its SMA200. HR registered 8.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.98.

The stock witnessed a 3.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.09%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 308 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $499.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.75 and Fwd P/E is 104.91. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.91% and -10.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $128.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

478 institutions hold shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 99.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.43M, and float is at 138.45M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 98.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.65 million shares valued at $581.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.89% of the HR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.39 million shares valued at $573.93 million to account for 13.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.85 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $202.91 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 5.81 million with a market value of $172.11 million.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hull Robert E ,the company’sEVP – Investments. SEC filings show that Hull Robert E sold 11,447 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that BRYANT JOHN M JR (Executive Vice President & GC) sold a total of 11,476 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the HR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Braman Edward Hall (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $28.89 for $57780.0. The insider now directly holds 17,776 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading 56.47% up over the past 12 months and Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) that is 23.08% higher over the same period. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is 26.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.65% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.61.