Which institution holds the most shares in National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

537 institutions hold shares in National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 91.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.27M, and float is at 174.00M with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 90.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.14 million shares valued at $987.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.75% of the NNN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.44 million shares valued at $795.42 million to account for 11.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 17.66 million shares representing 10.06% and valued at over $722.65 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.32% of the shares totaling 11.1 million with a market value of $454.13 million.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) is 7.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.87 and a high of $46.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NNN stock was last observed hovering at around $44.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.06% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -19.11% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.07, the stock is 1.32% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 15.29% off its SMA200. NNN registered 36.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.34.

The stock witnessed a 3.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.54%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $7.68B and $660.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.12 and Fwd P/E is 27.29. Profit margin for the company is 31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.35% and -5.10% from its 52-week high.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Retail Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $163.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HABICHT KEVIN B, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that HABICHT KEVIN B sold 22,126 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $44.29 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that WHITEHURST JULIAN E (President and CEO) sold a total of 34,281 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $44.39 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the NNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Miller Michelle Lynn (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $43.33 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 41,685 shares of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN).

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading 110.03% up over the past 12 months and EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) that is 37.14% higher over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is 33.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.84% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.06.