Which Institutions Own Shares In Angi Inc. (ANGI)?

202 institutions hold shares in Angi Inc. (ANGI), with 4.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 110.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 499.91M, and float is at 77.08M with Short Float at 11.43%. Institutions hold 109.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Parnassus Investments /ca with over 10.6 million shares valued at $139.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.56% of the ANGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.24 million shares valued at $121.9 million to account for 11.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.84 million shares representing 8.75% and valued at over $90.3 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 3.41 million with a market value of $45.02 million.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) is -1.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.35 and a high of $19.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANGI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $17.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -8.33% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.00, the stock is -15.66% and -13.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -1.75% off its SMA200. ANGI registered 147.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.80.

The stock witnessed a -15.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.19%, and is -5.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $6.54B and $1.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 111.11. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.85% and -32.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Angi Inc. (ANGI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Angi Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $371.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Angi Inc. (ANGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hicks Bowman Angela R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $16.65 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Angi Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Lowrie Allison (CMO) sold a total of 44,132 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $15.39 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the ANGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Lowrie Allison (CMO) disposed off 44,133 shares at an average price of $15.75 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 544,132 shares of Angi Inc. (ANGI).

Angi Inc. (ANGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yelp Inc. (YELP) that is trading 116.31% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 77.51% higher over the same period. TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is 97.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.2% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.15.