Who are the Institutional Holders in American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)?

17 institutions hold shares in American Shared Hospital Services (AMS), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.83% while institutional investors hold 15.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.05M, and float is at 3.41M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 9.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.15% of the AMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 2.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 48300.0 shares representing 0.84% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 42019.0 with a market value of $93282.0.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS) is 24.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.66% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.66% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.77, the stock is 5.58% and 3.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 26.47% off its SMA200. AMS registered 78.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6938 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2226.

The stock witnessed a 11.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.78%, and is 6.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 7.32% over the month.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $15.79M and $18.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.72% and -22.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Shared Hospital Services is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading 3.45% up over the past 12 months and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) that is 139.81% higher over the same period. FONAR Corporation (FONR) is 23.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 77.45% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 10060.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.29.