Who are the Institutional Holders in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)?

368 institutions hold shares in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), with 30.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.41% while institutional investors hold 96.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.52M, and float is at 81.00M with Short Float at 4.34%. Institutions hold 70.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.83 million shares valued at $422.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.77% of the BYD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.24 million shares valued at $396.51 million to account for 8.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.22 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $310.08 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 5.71% of the shares totaling 6.4 million with a market value of $274.89 million.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is 37.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.89 and a high of $66.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYD stock was last observed hovering at around $59.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.77% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.29% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.96, the stock is -3.16% and 5.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 57.81% off its SMA200. BYD registered 308.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.69.

The stock witnessed a -4.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.18%, and is 3.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has around 14284 employees, a market worth around $6.63B and $2.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.38. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 441.29% and -11.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boyd Gaming Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $647.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hirsberg Josh, the company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Hirsberg Josh sold 36,787 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $65.18 per share for a total of $2.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Boyd Gaming Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that BOUGHNER ROBERT L (Director) sold a total of 14,811 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $61.62 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90000.0 shares of the BYD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Thompson Stephen S. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 16,209 shares at an average price of $61.54 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 61,553 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading 115.96% up over the past 12 months and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is 43.07% higher over the same period. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is 108.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.99% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.