Who are the Institutional Holders in Guardant Health Inc. (GH)?

555 institutions hold shares in Guardant Health Inc. (GH), with 5.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.76% while institutional investors hold 93.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.04M, and float is at 94.16M with Short Float at 5.28%. Institutions hold 88.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.62 million shares valued at $982.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.59% of the GH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with 6.34 million shares valued at $816.84 million to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.32 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $686.15 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 4.94 million with a market value of $636.65 million.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is 18.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.15 and a high of $181.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $146.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.86% off its average median price target of $176.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.72% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.28% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.65, the stock is 8.86% and 0.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 3.99% at the moment leaves the stock 31.28% off its SMA200. GH registered 119.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $149.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.02.

The stock witnessed a -1.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.51%, and is 13.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 864 employees, a market worth around $15.20B and $286.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -88.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.09% and -15.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.98 with sales reaching $73.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -211.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.20% in year-over-year returns.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 183 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 164 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK IAN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CLARK IAN T sold 538 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $132.09 per share for a total of $71064.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4643.0 shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that MERESMAN STANLEY J (Director) sold a total of 4,934 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $137.85 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4059.0 shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, CLARK IAN T (Director) disposed off 538 shares at an average price of $154.00 for $82852.0. The insider now directly holds 4,643 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).