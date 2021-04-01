Who are the Institutional Holders in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)?

33 institutions hold shares in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.91% while institutional investors hold 5.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.71M, and float is at 21.15M with Short Float at 9.50%. Institutions hold 4.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.32 million shares valued at $0.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.38% of the QLGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.3 million shares valued at $0.91 million to account for 1.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.53% and valued at over $0.37 million, while QS Investors, LLC holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 82000.0 with a market value of $0.25 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) is -10.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $19.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is -10.52% and -20.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -34.50% off its SMA200. QLGN registered -59.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3194 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7633.

The stock witnessed a -19.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.30%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.19% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $71.36M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.14% and -86.33% from its 52-week high.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $1.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.10% this year

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kruger Kurt H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kruger Kurt H bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $11740.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Kruger Kurt H (Director) bought a total of 4,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $3.46 per share for $15925.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the QLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Kruger Kurt H (Director) acquired 1,400 shares at an average price of $3.55 for $4969.0. The insider now directly holds 1,400 shares of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN).